Last week we brought you a short film on Trevor Hold’s story about research he is undertaking with Southern Cross University on a non-chemical, hot water solution for the treatment of fire ants and their nests. The story also outlined our disappointment in the ABC, who publicly defamed Trevor, a concerned Australian who took it upon himself to investigate the need for non-chemical solutions for these invasive pests.

For those who watched the short film, you will have also seen the extreme measures that the National Fire Ant Eradication Program (NFAEP) officers took to force entry onto Trevor’s property with police enforcement, to spread baits for the fire ants. They did so without any regard for the reasonable excuses he had for not consenting to their entry, including the death of two of his cows following previous fire ant baiting activities.

But Trevor, along with thousands of other landowners, are not the only ones who are suffering from the actions, rules and requirements of the NFAEP, a program being administered by the Queensland Department of Primary Industries. This program is having a devastating impact on many people and businesses throughout South East Queensland.

This week, we are pleased to present another short film which reveals the impacts that the NFAEP is having on the hay farmers in the Lockyer Valley. It also calls on the Minister for Primary Industries, Tony Perrett, to take action to support the farmers.

Click here or on image above to view film

The life of an Australian farmer is challenging at the best of times. However for hay farmers in the Lockyer Valley, a key challenge they are now facing is not fire ant invasion of their properties, as they do not have fire ants in their hay, but rather the lack of communication and support, and unnecessarily burdensome restrictions and requirements, imposed by the government body formed to ‘eradicate’ the ants, the NFAEP.

Please support our farmers by watching and sharing the film and joining the call for action to the Minister who was elected to serve the people. MP Tony Perrett is in a position to address the challenges being faced by these farmers; challenges which are destroying lives and livelihoods, and we call on him to do just that.

The farmers are the backbone of our country, it is time to give the hay farmers in the Lockyer Valley a fair go!