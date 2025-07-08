Since introducing Dissection in our post on May 13, we are pleased to announce that the documentary has now received more nominations and awards in another 6 International Film Festivals. Please scroll down the Awards page on the Dissection website for further details.

For those who have been waiting to see the full-length 30 minute version of ‘Dissection’, you will be pleased to hear that it is now available for free viewing as part of the Colortape International Online Festival (click to view).

This festival allows viewers, including friends and family, to both review and rate the film, providing feedback to the Festival Organiser. This assists in the Awards process that begins in the next few weeks. To provide your review after watching the film, scroll down to the bottom of the page.

You can copy and paste the following link -https://www.colortapeinternational.com/2025/movie/dissection-au/ - and/or forward this Substack post to your contacts, to help us share this powerful, yet sensitive journey of Ingi Doyle and her partner Scott.

I would appreciate your help in promoting this film, as it helps raise awareness that Covid-19 vaccine injuries and deaths are real and not rare. This awareness is important in supporting injured and grieving families who have been impacted by adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines.

Thank you

Debra Leigh