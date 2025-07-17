On 7th July 2025, the ABC aired the Four Corners program ‘Generation Cancer’.

The program brought to the attention of the Australian public, an alarming rise in aggressive cancers in young Australian adults, between 2000 and 2025.

I commend the ABC for bringing this health crisis to the attention of the public, but we at Global Truth Network believe that only half the story was reported by Four Corners.

The program mentions possible factors for this explosion in cancer rates, including obesity, ultra processed foods, and chemicals and microplastics in our food, water and environment.

But in my opinion, a more detailed breakdown of the data into the periods 2000 to 2019; 2019 to 2021; and 2021 to 2025, is necessary in order to identify other possible factors which could have contributed to the alarming rise in late stage cancers in young Australians.

I have written to the producers of Four Corners requesting that they obtain this breakdown of data, as I believe this further detail will reveal that the main upsurge of cancers has in fact occurred since 2021.

In my letter I ask: ‘‘Did something significant happen in 2021 that might have contributed to a rise in cancer? Could mass vaccination of most Australian adults in 2021 have caused cancer in young Australians?”

The letter continues with the inclusion of numerous links to mounting evidence from leading doctors and scientists, that Covid-19 vaccines are causing aggressive cancers (I provide a small sample of scientific papers compared to the thousands of published papers available).

In my letter, I also invite the Four Corners team to view both ‘Dissection’ and ‘Witness Statement’, explaining that both these films outline important information that mainstream media (MSM) largely failed to report throughout the pandemic; information of which I can only assume they are unaware.

I asked the Four Corners team to not let the Australian people down, and to follow their professional ethics and seek out and report the truth, without fear or bias. I asked them to please research the extensively published links between Covid-19 vaccines and cancer, and to produce a follow up report with ALL of the facts.

If you share these views and want to see a proper and full investigation and report by Four Corners on this issue, PLEASE ALSO WRITE to, or ring the ABC and let your voice be heard. Make them aware of their shortcomings in regard to their ‘Generation Cancer’ investigations and report.

You can download and read the letter I sent to the ABC at this link - Letter to ABC.

Feel free to copy any section(s) of the letter that help you to get your message across to the Four Corners team; as I believe large volumes of correspondence hitting their desks, offers the best opportunity to prick the ears of any genuine investigative journalists that may still remain at the ABC.

The ABC website states that Four Corners is ‘the home of Australian investigative journalism”.

It’s time they proved it!

Discussing our concerns about the ‘Generation Cancer’ report, in an echo chamber of well informed people who have in fact been following the science for the last 5 years; is not going to educate the large number of people, including journalists and MSM producers, who are STILL UNAWARE of how Covid-19 vaccines have contributed to the upsurge in cancer rates.

ABC reporters will not change their approach if we don’t pull together and each do our bit to bring about the change that we want to see. So please take action to:

Send your letter expressing your concerns about the ‘Generation Cancer’ report to the ABC

Share this message far and wide, and encourage others to also be part of the solution!

You may wish to also download my letter and share it with your doctor, pharmacist, or others who need to be better informed about the overwhelming scientific evidence of harms of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Thank you

Debra Leigh

p.s. Click on the image below to view the entire Four Corners program, if you missed it.