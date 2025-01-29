Date: 29 January 2025

New Australian Film - WITNESS STATEMENT

The Greatest Crimes in Australia’s History – The Story is Confronting

Witness Statement 1 January 2025, has been released, telling the story of the most serious crimes ever committed in Australian history.

The documentary addresses all Australian Police, State and Federal, and calls on them to identify and investigate alleged crimes and pursue prosecution of the offenders, without fear or favour.

The film outlines numerous facts supported by indisputable data and evidence, of alleged criminal actions perpetrated on the people of Australia through the approval, promotion, mandating and injection of Covid-19 vaccines.

It presents data, information, expert testimony and referenced evidence, in relation to the victims, the alleged crimes, the alleged offenders, the weapons used, possible motives, and the intent and means of the offenders.

Numerous facts predominantly from Australian sources support the argument, including from our own Prof Ian Brighthope, Dr Phillip Altman, and Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan. Other foreign experts contribute including the famous English cancer specialist Professor Angus Dalgleish, the UK cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra, plus Dr Paul Marik and Dr Peter McCullough from the United States, and many more.

You will also hear from many of the brave Australian politicians who tried to expose the truth about the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines, including Senator Malcolm Roberts and Senator Gerard Rennick, as well as current and former members of parliament, Russell Broadbent, Craig Kelly and George Christensen.

The facts presented clearly show that there were many serious departures from reasonable standards of conduct and care and unlawful actions, which caused significant harm to Australian men, women and children.

But the film is also a beacon of light for those who have not yet been exposed to truthful media reports about the true risks and harms of the Covid-19 injections. These are not conventional vaccines. They are according to global experts, not vaccines, but gene therapy bioweapons.

The truth is already in the public domain, but sourcing the information can be challenging for those who don’t know where to look. This documentary strings the publicly available data together in a way that is easy to access and understand.

After watching this documentary, the misleading slogan ‘Safe and Effective’, will ring untrue - loud and clear - as the lies are exposed.

The documentary is lengthy at 2.5 hours, but it is presented in 9 parts, so that you can pause after, or during, each section to reflect and consider the information carefully. Once you press play, you will want to watch to the end.

The documentary has been mailed to the Federal Attorney General, Mark Dreyfus, and all State and Territory Police Commissioners, with a call to action to watch the documentary and take action to investigate the alleged crimes and prosecute the offenders.

A link to the film will also be emailed to our elected representatives at Council, State and Federal level, to ensure that they too can be informed of the facts and take action to protect the people from further harm.

The film can be viewed now at: Witness Statement

Click here for film trailer.

For media inquiries contact Debra Leigh: program.justice@proton.me

END