SE QLD - We Have a Problem!
Must See Documentary
Imagine government agents arriving at a peaceful private property, accompanied by heavily armed police officers. They force their way in against the owners’ will. Their mission? To spread chemical poisons. The target? An ant that isn’t even there.
This isn’t happening in some remote authoritarian country. It’s happening right now in Southeast Queensland. And it’s being carried out in the name of protecting the community.
Over $1.2 billion of taxpayer money has been allocated to the National Fire Ant Eradication Program, the NFAEP, which is attempting the largest fire ant eradication effort ever undertaken worldwide. Yet after more than two decades, the ants continue to spread. The area now infested spans over 850,000 hectares.
But some things don’t add up. And thousands of Queenslanders are demanding answers.
We have outlined key facts and questions about this program in a 2-part documentary.
Please click on the following link to view Part 1.
This is a film that all Australians should see. Please share widely.
You may also wish to send to your local MPs and Councillors to demand that they watch the film and take action to stop the harm being caused to the people and the environment.
Part 2 of the documentary will be released soon.
Yet another attack on people's rights (notably private property), small business, the food system, the natural environment...and common sense And governments just love increasing the fear and outrage levels of the populace, which can then increase their level of control.
Most people would look at a program like this and think: What a waste of taxpayers' money; how stupid can the Dept of Agric get? Yes, plenty of the operators are stupid enough to think the program is necessary and they are doing a worthwhile job, but not those at the top...they know exactly what they are doing.
The same applies to Varroa mite in bees (now rolling out in SA after they gave it a run and destroyed countless hives of healthy bees in NSW) and "virus epidemics" (Convid1984 being the daddy of them all...now they are pushing another fiction: "bird flu"...and they don't let plants and their growers escape...look at the fictional "brown rugose fruit virus" of tomatoes in SA in 2024...all of it utter BS).
Remember, people, the govt is not your friend, and over the past six years it has revealed itself as "a belligerent govt"...belligerent toward "we, the people". Is it going to stop being like this? Only the terminally naive would think so.
I also have a problem. I have just put down my 13 yo Border Collie, who had an Insulinomer
Cancer which is fatal. He was only just hanging on. 13-14 months ago, the Fire Ant eradacation people went on to my property twice without my permission, over a three week period. They came again and I refused them entry, as at that stage my Collie, who was an absolute Hoover with food, was having shaking fits. My vet diagnosed epilepsy , and treated him with Phenobarb.
It worked until the Cancer appeared and killed him. He had NEVER been sick in his life and was an Agility Champion. There are other dogs in our neighbourfood who have similarly died. They put the poison in a tiny Kernal of Corn. Yummy food for Animals , Bees, Birds etc. Bastards. I loved my boy. The timimg is not coincidental. David D