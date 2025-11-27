Global Truth Network

grahamlyons
9h

Yet another attack on people's rights (notably private property), small business, the food system, the natural environment...and common sense And governments just love increasing the fear and outrage levels of the populace, which can then increase their level of control.

Most people would look at a program like this and think: What a waste of taxpayers' money; how stupid can the Dept of Agric get? Yes, plenty of the operators are stupid enough to think the program is necessary and they are doing a worthwhile job, but not those at the top...they know exactly what they are doing.

The same applies to Varroa mite in bees (now rolling out in SA after they gave it a run and destroyed countless hives of healthy bees in NSW) and "virus epidemics" (Convid1984 being the daddy of them all...now they are pushing another fiction: "bird flu"...and they don't let plants and their growers escape...look at the fictional "brown rugose fruit virus" of tomatoes in SA in 2024...all of it utter BS).

Remember, people, the govt is not your friend, and over the past six years it has revealed itself as "a belligerent govt"...belligerent toward "we, the people". Is it going to stop being like this? Only the terminally naive would think so.

David H Denham
5h

I also have a problem. I have just put down my 13 yo Border Collie, who had an Insulinomer

Cancer which is fatal. He was only just hanging on. 13-14 months ago, the Fire Ant eradacation people went on to my property twice without my permission, over a three week period. They came again and I refused them entry, as at that stage my Collie, who was an absolute Hoover with food, was having shaking fits. My vet diagnosed epilepsy , and treated him with Phenobarb.

It worked until the Cancer appeared and killed him. He had NEVER been sick in his life and was an Agility Champion. There are other dogs in our neighbourfood who have similarly died. They put the poison in a tiny Kernal of Corn. Yummy food for Animals , Bees, Birds etc. Bastards. I loved my boy. The timimg is not coincidental. David D

