Imagine government agents arriving at a peaceful private property, accompanied by heavily armed police officers. They force their way in against the owners’ will. Their mission? To spread chemical poisons. The target? An ant that isn’t even there.

This isn’t happening in some remote authoritarian country. It’s happening right now in Southeast Queensland in Australia. And it’s being carried out in the name of protecting the community.

We recently introduced Part 1 of a new film which documents key facts and questions that many Queenslanders have about the $1.2 billion taxpayer funded National Fire Ant Eradication Program. The program claims it is attempting the largest fire ant eradication effort ever undertaken worldwide. Yet after more than two decades, the ants continue to spread with the area now infested spanning over 850,000 hectares.

Part 1 includes details of the purported reason for the program; the approach the NFAEP is taking in attempting to eradicate the fire ants; and, testimony from everyday Australians, whistle-blowers, scientists and fire ant eradication experts, about the many harms the mass chemical baiting over land where there are NO fire ants, is having on the people and the environment. And yet the fire ants continue to spread.

Meanwhile those with fire ant infestations on their properties are not getting the help they need from the NFAEP.

Part 2 soon to be released, provides more information, including details of facts misrepresented in the media; enquiries into NFAEP and reviews of NFAEP mismanagement; human and legal rights abuses; and, qui bono – who benefits?

We know that is a lot of viewing time, so for those of you who want to be informed but have not been able to find time to watch the documentary in full, we now present a summary of the content of parts 1 and 2 condensed into a 40 minute film, which provides an overview of key information.

SE QUEENSLAND - WE HAVE A PROBLEM - OVERVIEW

Please share widely, including with your local MPs and Councillors. Even if you have already shared the full documentary, please also share this overview with everyone, as those who could not find time to watch parts 1 and 2, may find time to watch this overview summary.

The people demand that those responsible for this program take action to stop the unlawful overreach by biosecurity and police officers, and prevent the unnecessary harm being caused to the people and our environment. We also want the program to help those who do have fire ant infestations on their properties.

Please join those concerned Queenslanders who wish to save our beautiful southeast Queensland from becoming a toxic wasteland. Please don’t sit back and wait for others to solve this serious problem. Please be part of the solution by sharing this film and demanding action from your elected representatives at local, state and federal levels.

Thank you!