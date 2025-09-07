Over the past couple of weeks, we have brought you some disturbing accounts of the devastation being caused to people’s lives and businesses due to the chemical baiting and bureaucratic processes and costs, being forced upon many Australians in South East Queensland by the National Fire Ant Eradication Program (NFAEP).

Sadly, there are many more stories to tell. Today we release our newest short documentary, revealing the crippling impact of this chemical and bureaucratic overreach on a much loved nursery in the beautiful Gold Coast hinterland. The owner of the nursery, Wesley Trevor has been brave enough to speak out and share his experience, but we are quite certain that his is not the only nursery in SE QLD, whose owners are suffering from the requirements of a seemingly futile program to eradicate fire ants in Australia.

Trevor has 50 years of experience in the plant industry, as he grew up potting plants in his parents’ plant business. At the age of 18, he pursued his passion by starting his own plant nursery.

In 1996 he and his wife bought a property in the beautiful Gold Coast hinterland, where they developed their family business, Spectrum Plants.

For almost 30 years, four generations of his family have worked at Spectrum Plants, potting and selling landscape and indoor plants. The family is passionate and proud that for decades they operated a low chemical plant nursery.

Their nursery is on 7 acres of land, and one-quarter to one-third of their business used to be the sale of spray-free edible plants.

Like any business, they had their challenges along the way, including most recently, an isolated weather event around Christmas 2023, dealing with the aftermath of a devastating storm on Christmas night, and flooding which followed on New Years night in 2024. Their business has been slowly recovering from this weather event for the last 2 years.

But the biggest challenges in the nursery’s history arose when the fire ants came to town.

To be clear; however, the challenges are not fire ant infestations, as the nursery does not have any fire ants. Rather they are the controls, requirements, restrictions and audits of the NFAEP, which have created the greatest challenges in the almost 30-year history of their family business.

Please watch the short documentary below to see the impact that the NFAEP has had on his previously low chemical use business, as well as on his health and livelihood.

What is most ironic is that the underlying reason for which this program claims to exist, is that if we don’t stop the fire ants they will ruin the Australian way of life. I am sure you would agree, that the NFAEP has already destroyed the Australian way of life for many of those captured in the eradication zone.

This is an issue that should concern all Australians, as the eradication zone continues to expand. When new nests are discovered, the zone expands by a 5km radius. This equates to 78 square kilometres of land (whether fire ants are present or not) which will then be baited to ‘prevent’ further spread.

Australia is full of dangerous pests and animals, and as Wesley rightly points out, we need to learn to live with these pests and the government should be helping people to do just that, not destroying our lives and livelihoods in the name of eradicating the fire ants, which the global experts in fire ant eradication clearly tell us is not possible in any case.

Please heed the call to action at the end of this film, before your health, life and livelihood is impacted by this government overreach.

Click here or on image above to view film