The Global Truth Network (GTN) website was launched on 31st July 2023 at the World Council for Health General Assembly Meeting No 98.

GTN is a website dedicated to informing people who have not yet seen through agendas being pushed by global institutions. Our goal is to provide important information on a range of issues that people can process at their own pace as they begin to understand that they have been deceived by those in power.

Introducing the Global Truth Network (video)