Global Truth Network

Global Truth Network

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Pettiford's avatar
Julie Pettiford
9h

The ABC is a whore for the Trusted Information Network. News organisations around the world like CNN etc paid to flog the government/ international line.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
8h

Citrus Borax are know things these Ants hate ,maybe we should bring in Amadillos

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Global Truth Network
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture