I recently read an interesting article about fire ant treatments written by Kenji Sato from the ABC. It discussed research being conducted by Southern Cross University and a local resident on a non-chemical, hot water solution for the treatment of these pests and their nests. Many thousands of Australians have reported their environmental concerns about the chemicals that are being used repeatedly by the National Fire Ant Eradication Program in SE Queensland.

I was very disappointed to see that, instead of sticking to the facts, the report attacked the resident involved, Trevor Hold, who took the initiative to licence the hot water treatment machine from the US. Trevor wanted to trial its effectiveness in the Australian environment.

Many Australians are deeply concerned about the poor quality of journalism being undertaken by the ABC in many instances. Keep in mind that it is our taxes that pay the ABC journalists. I am especially unhappy to see my taxes being used unwisely to bully and defame people under any circumstance. In this instance, labelling Trevor Hold as a ‘conspiracy theorist’ without any supporting facts left me very disappointed.

I decided to investigate the facts behind the hot water system which Southern Cross University is researching with Trevor Hold.

I hired a film crew and went to speak to Trevor myself. I wanted to collect the key facts and provide Trevor with a right of reply to the allegations that defamed him in Kenji Sato’s article.

I am pleased to present my short film to enable the Australian public to decide for themselves whether Trevor Hold is a ‘conspiracy theorist’, or simply a genuinely concerned Australian land owner trying to protect his animals and help all Australians.

Click here or on image above to view film

Based on my research, it seems there are incorrect facts in Kenji Sato’s article.

When the story was originally published it included a sub-heading stating ‘Hot water treatments’ don't work, says eradication program boss. That sub-heading was subsequently revised to ‘Hot water treatments’ aren't very effective, eradication boss says.

Marni Manning National Fire Ant Eradication Program general manager is then quoted as saying: "We have extensively explored what is being tested by the university, and we have found the eradication effectiveness to be very low."

Results to date reported by Southern Cross University show the opposite.

Ms Manning may be referring to other methods using hot water, such as simply opening the nest and pouring hot water into the nest. But that is not the technology that Trevor Hold, in partnership with the Southern Cross University, is testing.

Why was it left to a concerned Australian to test this technology at his own expense when the Government program has had cumulative funding of 1.2 Billion dollars over the last 24 years? Surely some of that Government money could have been allocated to researching treatments that were less harmful to the people and the environment?

The ABC should offer honest, unbiased and fair reporting.

However, it seems we now live in an Australia where many media organisations, in particular the ABC, tell the public what they should think rather than reporting facts. Furthermore, if anyone disagrees or has a different view, or has facts that conflict with the government’s narrative, the ‘go to’ reporting of many journalists these days is to simply label people with one of any number of derogatory terms, such as “conspiracy theorist”.

I do hope that my report and the following short film will show ABC journalists that the people are fed up with name calling and one-sided reporting. Australia needs a national broadcaster that the people can rely on, not one which only presents the government narrative, especially when it is factually incorrect.

Is Trevor Hold a ‘conspiracy theorist’ as reported by the ABC?

You decide!

Debra Leigh

Global Truth Network

