Witness Statement has been released, telling the story of the most serious crimes ever committed in Australian history.

The documentary addresses all Australian Police, calling on them to identify, investigate, and pursue prosecutions of alleged criminal actions perpetrated on the people of Australia through the approval, promotion, mandating and injection of Covid-19 vaccines.

Update #1 released on the 13th February 2025 included:

Details of emails sent to elected representatives Australia-wide

The personal plea by Debra Leigh included with the version of Witness Statement that was sent to elected representatives.

Suggestions of how Australians may request action be taken by their elected representatives.

Update #2 in the video below includes: